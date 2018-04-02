× Virginia Beach neighborhood reflects one year after tornado tore through

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One year ago, the Rock Creek neighborhood in Virginia Beach looked a lot different.

Homes were covered in blue tarp, fences sat ripped out of the ground and debris covered the streets.

This was after an EF-2 tornado tore through the Landstown section of the city on March 31, damaging more than 300 homes.

This week marks the one year anniversary and the tarp is gone, the fences back in the ground.

“Some of them, it took six to eight or nine months, you could drive through here and still see some homes not completely repaired yet,” recalls George Smith, who had damage to his roof, siding and fence. “We’re thankful and we’re close and we’re still here.”

Miraculously, no one lost their life in the storm, but there were some close calls.

One woman clung to furniture as the tornado blew a hole in the side of her home.

She and her husband tell News 3 they were able to get their home repaired and move back in.