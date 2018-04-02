Two injured in crash involving farm tractor in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Highway 168 involving a farm tractor and a 2015 Toyota car.

It happened on Monday around 1:30 p.m.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Toyota was traveling behind the farm tractor southbound on Highway 168. As the Toyota approached the tractor, it did not slow down and it hit the tractor.

The front and side airbags of the Toyota deployed, and the car suffered major damage to the front of the vehicle. The farm tractor overturned.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. Sentara Nightingale Air Ambulance airlifted the tractor driver to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Officials did not provide the drivers’ current condition.