Two dead after planes collide at Indiana airport

MARION, Ind. (WXIN)- Two people were killed after two planes collided at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana, Monday afternoon.

According to FOX 59, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the planes were a single-engine Cessna 150 and a Cessna 525 Citation Jet. The FAA said it believes the Cessna 150 was trying to take off when it hit the tail of the Citation, which had just landed.

Two people were onboard the Cessna and five people were onboard the Citation at the time of the incident. Officials have not said if anyone else was hurt.

The FAA said the airport does not have an air traffic control tower.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently handling the investigation.