Newport News Police searching for woman in connection to attempted robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who attempted to rob the CVS in the 13000 block of Warwick Boulevard early Friday morning.

On March 30 around 4:43 a.m., police were dispatched to the location of the incident in reference to a suspicious person. When officers arrived at the scene, a 41-year-old Newport News man told them that an unknown white woman entered the store, pulled a multicolored scarf over her face and approached the counter, saying that she needed money.

She left the store on foot when the clerk refused to give her the money. She did not display a weapon at any time during this incident.

The woman is described as approximately 60 years old, 5'5" tall and of thin build. She was last seen wearing a gray beanie hat, a gray crewneck sweatshirt, light blue pants or jeans, a yellow striped scarf and white and black shoes.

The investigation remains ongoing.

