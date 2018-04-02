Newport News Police make arrest in Exxon robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a man last week in connection to a business robbery that happened on March 13.

On March 28, 28-year-old Alexander Turner was arrested and charged with Robbery of the Exxon located in the 14700 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the date of the incident, police were called to the business for a report of a robbery. They were advised that two black men entered the business and demanded money from the clerk.

One of the suspects was armed with a gun. Both suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

