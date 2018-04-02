× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler today with clouds and a few showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Up and down temperatures this week… We will start in the upper 50s to near 60 this morning. Temperatures will linger near 60 through the morning to midday with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. As winds shift to the north and northeast this afternoon, temperatures will fall back into the 50s. Winds will pick up 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers, especially for northern areas.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s tonight. We will see mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible. Winds will shift to the east tonight at 5 to 15 mph.

Expect a mix of clouds again tomorrow with isolated showers possible. Highs will warm into the low 70s as winds shift to the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Highs will return to near 70 on Wednesday but with more clouds and rain. Our highest rain chance of the week will be midday Wednesday as a cold front moves. A thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. Sunshine will return for the end of the work week with cooler air returning.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: SW/NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 2nd

1990 F2 Tornado: Chesterfield Co, F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co

