Man sentenced to life without parole in death of Pasquotank County man

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – A man found guilty of a 2015 murder was sentenced Monday to life without parole, according to the Pasquotank Circuit Court Clerk.

Shortly after midnight on December 31, deputies were dispatched to reports of a man lying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Sawyer Road in the Newland section of the county.

They found 37-year-old Timothy Leon Stokley III dead from gunshot wounds.

Harold Clyde Griffin, Jr. was arrested and charged with first degree murder on January 4.

Stokley had previously lived in the Crooked Run Road area of Pasquotank County and had just returned to the area after previously moving away.