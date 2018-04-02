Local men arrested in Farmville drug bust

FARMVILLE, Va. – Two Hampton Roads men were arrested last week in connection to an ongoing drug investigation in Farmville, according to Virginia State Police.

On March 27, the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force arrested 21-year-old Tristin S. Harding of Chesapeake and 21-year-old Charles J. Keenan of Virginia Beach for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I or II illegal narcotics and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II narcotics.

The task force executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Hill Street in Farmville on March 26 and seized marijuana from inside the home. 22-year-old Virginia F. Morgan of Richmond was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to distributed. She was later released on bond.

Further investigation led authorities to a Longwood University dorm, where they seized more marijuana and more than $8,000 in cash. 21-year-old Micah W. Golemon-Mercer of Alexandria was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending.

