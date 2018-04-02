JANE THE VIRGIN new episode, Friday 4/6 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Seventy-Nine” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WHAT’S REALLY IMPORTANT – After Jane (Gina Rodriguez), Rafael (Justin Baldoni), Petra (Yael Grobglas) and JR (guest star Rosario Dawson) all go out together, Jane is bothered to learn that JR doesn’t like her. Jane and Rafael brush off a big relationship moment, but they both try to make up for it in different ways. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is nervous to tell Darci (guest star Justina Machado) that he is no longer able to be a “Danny” so he uses Xo (Andrea Navedo) as a scapegoat landing him in hot water with both Xo and Darci. Meanwhile, Jane helps Alba (Ivonne Coll) secretly prepare for the biggest test in her life. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Paul Sciarrotta (#415). Original airdate 4/6/2018.