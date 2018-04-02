‘He’s good for the game’: Marc Leishman says PGA players pleased for Tiger’s return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The airport is a wonderful place to people watch. Last month, the most-watched person happened to be the greatest golfer of this generation.

"I was walking through an airport on a Saturday last month and every single TV in every bar was on golf," Marc Leishman, the 16th ranked golfer in the world recalled. "You don't see that very often, especially when Tiger is not playing. Maybe Masters week or U.S. Open week - but not for the Valspar Championship in Tampa."

Despite not winning a PGA TOUR event since 2013, Woods appears to have returned to form. Kyle Porter of CBSSports.com writes Woods is arguably one of the ten best golfers in the world right now and expects the four-time Masters champion to contend at the 2018 Masters Tournament - an event that tees-off Thursday.

Leishman, who won two of his three career PGA TOUR events last season, says Woods' competitors are excited, for the most part, it's Tiger time again on TOUR.

"I think its pretty unanimous from the players," Leishman revealed. "He's so good for the game. He's obviously been extremely successful. We want to test ourselves against the best and he's the best player for the last 20 years. We'll see if he gets back to where he was. From a players standpoint: we may not wish for exactly that."

'Where he was' is atop the golf world. With 79 career PGA TOUR victories and 14 wins in major championships, no player of this era can match Woods' success.

Thursday, Tiger will tee-off in his 19th Masters as a professional. In 18 prior trips to Augusta National Golf Club as a pro, he's finished in the top 10 13 times and never missed a cut.

Check out these pics of the galleries (via @GettySport) from Monday at @TheMasters. These folks ('patrons' in Augusta) are 20-deep to see Tiger play a PRACTICE ROUND. Puhleeeease be in contention Sunday...#TheMastershttps://t.co/bhtsl15OeL pic.twitter.com/lGi3TIl3NV — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) April 3, 2018

Tiger provided the most compelling TV drama over the last 20 years. Kids who watched him quit basketball, baseball and football because they wanted to be like him. Now he’s facing competition that he literally created. What a sport. — Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) March 11, 2018