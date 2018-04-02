× Hampton officers connect with kids through video game bus

HAMPTON, Va. – A video game room on wheels made a few stops in Hampton on Monday, allowing the police officers an opportunity to interact with the youth.

The video game bus was at the Boys and Girls club and a local community center for a few hours to let the kids play games along side Hampton Police Officers. Cpl. Ashley Jenrette with Hampton PD told News 3 the department is always looking for ways to interact with the youth in a positive way. With many kids on spring break, this seemed like the perfect time to try something new.

Jenrette said a grant from Walmart paid for the video game bus to be traveling around Hampton. The police department said they are looking for ways to engage kids more and this seemed like a great new approach.