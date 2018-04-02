× First Warning Forecast: Temperature Roller Coaster

There is a large spread in temperatures this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s in the Middle Peninsula to the Eastern Shore then the farther south you go where the cold front has not reached yet is still sitting in the mid to upper 70s. These will drop through the afternoon as the cold front moves the rest of the way through our area. We will be in and out of cloud cover today with a 20% chance at some pop up showers.

We will start off chilly tomorrow with temperatures in the 40s and a mostly cloudy sky. Expect a mix of clouds again tomorrow with another 20% chance of some pop up showers. Highs will warm into the low 70s as winds shift to the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will be in the 70s once again for Wednesday but with more clouds and rain. We have a 60% chance of rain and a thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. Sunshine will return for the end of the work week with cooler air returning. Temperatures will dip back into the 50s for Thursday and into the 60s for Friday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: SW/NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 2nd

1990 F2 Tornado: Chesterfield Co, F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co

