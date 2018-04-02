DYNASTY new episode, Friday 4/6 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Don’t Con a Con Artist”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

FALLON VS. ALEXIS – When Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Alexis (guest star Nicollette Sheridan) fight for Steven’s (James Mackay) love, his relationship with Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gets caught in the crossfire. Meanwhile, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) turns her attention to Culhane’s (Robert C. Riley) family and stumbles upon a terrible secret. Grant Show, Sam Adegoke and Alan Dale also star. Kevin A. Garnett and Paula Sabbaga wrote the episode, directed by Carl Seaton (#118). Original airdate 4/6/2018.