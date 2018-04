Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Our friends from the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank are gearing up for the 25th Annual Tastefully Yours fundraiser.

Michele Benson from the Foodbank stops by with details on the event and to play some games so some lucky COast Live viewers can win prizes from sponsors including tickets to the big night.

For more info, visit HRFoodbank.org.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank