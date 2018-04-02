Hampton cab driver robbed on Easter Sunday, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – As many church services were happening on Easter Sunday, police tell News 3 a cab driver was robbed on a back road in Hampton.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Freeman Drive. Police said a cab driver was parked along the road, where he was approached by an armed suspect. The suspect showed his gun and demanded money. Police report the suspect made away with some cash and a cell phone before running from the area.

According to police, the suspect ran through neighborhoods and was last seen in Findley Square. The police are still trying to track the man down. His picture was caught by surveillance and police are now asking for the public to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.