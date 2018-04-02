Barricade situation ends peacefully in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A barricade situation ended peacefully in Virginia Beach early Monday morning.

Virginia Beach Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. to do a welfare check on a female inside a home in the 700 block of Wolftrap Lane.

When investigators arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside.

Tyrone Thompson eventualy came outside without problems and was taken into custody. The 37-year-old is charged with third offense domestic assault.

Investigators said more charges are pending.

The woman inside the home was not injured.

The case remains under investigation.