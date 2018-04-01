Kill Devil Hills native Katherine Schuster wins Drive, Chip, and Putt championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Going into the Drive, Chip, and Putt national championship, Katherine Schuster told News 3 that her biggest concerns were her chipping and putting.
On Sunday, at the site of The Masters, the 14-year-old Kill Devil Hills native was efficient enough in both categories to win a national title in her age group.
Schuster, the 2017 North Carolina state champion, sunk this putt to win it all:
Schuster qualified and competed in the Drive, Chip, and Putt national championship in 2015, but was playing injured. She suffers from Hereditary Multiple Exostosis, a condition that has caused her to have two surgeries on her legs.
