× First Warning Forecast: Get ready for some temperature swings

A weak cold front will drop across the region. There isn’t a whole lot of moisture associated with it, so we’ll just see more clouds. An area of low pressure will track across the front overnight. Just keeping a 30 percent chance for showers early Monday.

It looks like temperatures will start off a little milder and then cool throughout the day. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight and won’t warm too much on Monday. Communities in North Carolina could get into the 60s, while folks on the Eastern Shore will be lucky to get out of the 40s. We’ll have a big span in temperatures Monday. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy. High pressure will build in late in the day.

A warm front will lift north of the region on Tuesday. We’ll see warmer temperatures and a couple showers possible late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will vary throughout the 70s.

Another cold front will move in for Wednesday with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 70s, with falling temperatures throughout the day.

A much cooler day on tap for Thursday. Highs in the low and mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Looks dry to end the work week with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Some unsettled weather is in the forecast for the weekend, with a chance of showers for both Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

