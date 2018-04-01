Check out (and don’t fall for) these April Fools’ Day pranks!

It may be hard to remember that April Fools’ Day is on April 1, especially when the day falls on Easter Sunday.

Happy Easter and Happy April Fools' Day! Seems like the perfect day to hide an egg in someone’s muffler. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 1, 2018

Don’t let the pranksters get you! Here are a few great pranks we’ve seen so far:

The term Drill Instructor will not be replaced by Drill Sergeant

BREAKING: Goodbye Drill Instructor, Hello Drill Sergeant The term Drill Instructor will be replaced with Drill Sergeant beginning next quarter in efforts to streamline training across the ground forces of the @DeptofDefense. More: https://t.co/PzcR4TxiaA pic.twitter.com/abwaJr7OQc — U.S. Marines (@USMC) April 1, 2018

This tweet from the U.S. Marines’ Twitter seems legit, even with a link to their website. Nice try, Marines! When you click on the link, this is what comes up:

Chocolate mayonnaise is not a ‘thing’

Would we really be surprised if it was, though?

…and neither is the Chocolate Whopper from Burger King

The alleged dessert Whopper has a chocolate cake bun, flame-grilled chocolate patty, raspberry syrup, white chocolate rings, candied blood oranges, milk chocolate leaves, and vanilla frosting. This doesn’t sound AS bad as the mayonnaise, but still not real!

Facebook will not let you see who viewed your profile

We Are Social Media (WERSM), a digital marketing news and insight company, published an article Sunday called Facebook Finally Lets You See Who Viewed Your Profile. There was even an image that showed what the “update” looked like. Thankfully, this is also a prank! If you scroll down to the bottom of the page, it says “Happy April Fools’ Day.”

eHarmony is not setting up a canine dating service

eHarmony announced its new “canine compatibility companion service” that would make meeting suitable mates easier and less stressful for pups. This is–you guessed it–also fake. At the very bottom of the announcement it says “PS … This announcement is not factual and is intended as a spoof release for April Fools’.”

Smithfield is not creating a Bacon Crisps Cereal

This prank is another example of why you should read the fine print! The spoof is revealed in tiny print in the Nutrition Facts–“Sound too good to be true? It is. This is not a real product.”

Busch Gardens Williamsburg didn’t forget the ‘E’ in InvadR

The company revealed that this post was indeed a prank in the comments section.

There’s not a vacuum that will sort your LEGOs by color and brick

This “vacuum” that sorts LEGOs by color would definitely make life easier, but it’s also a prank!

Happy April Fools’ Day, everyone!