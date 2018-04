HAMPTON, Va. – Crews in Hampton battled an apartment fire in the 100 Block of Martha Lee Drive just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

According to fire officials, one person was rescued from an apartment and is in critical condition.

They say that the occupant was the only person displaced.

Also, another person suffered smoke inhalation, but was treated and released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no firefighters were injured in this incident.