Three juveniles hurt in four vehicle crash on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Three juveniles were hurt in a four-vehicle crash on I-64 in Newport News, according to police.

The crash happened Saturday morning near Fort Eustis.

Sentara Nightingale Air Ambulance responded to the scene to take the juveniles to the hospital.

Traffic was closed on I-64 in both directions, but some lanes on I-64 eastbound have opened up.

Virginia State Police say they’ve responded to four crashes between mile markers 247 and 250 from about 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A total of 14 vehicles were involved in the crashes. However, “the situations are fluid and number of vehicles may change,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.