Second-half surge propels Michigan past Loyola-Chicago, advances to national title game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sister Jean in San Antonio was not enough for Loyola-Chicago as third-seeded Michigan was able to pull away from the Ramblers 69-57.

Wolverines big man Moritz Wagner was the difference maker with a 24 point, 15 rebound game. Charles Matthews chipped in 17 points, five rebounds, and three steals for Michigan as well.

Michigan returns to the national title game for the first time since 2013.

Neither team shot well, with Loyola shooting a lowly 10-percent from three, and Michigan just 25-percent.

The Wolverines will play the winner of the Kansas-Villanova game on Monday, April 2nd.