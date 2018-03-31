× Real Life Christian Church holds service where their building was destroyed by tornado a year ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The congregation of Real Life Christian Church held service where their building was destroyed a year ago on March 31.

It was a time for members to reflect on far far they’ve come since the tornado ripped through the community.

Pastor of Real Life Christian Church Drew Froeze told News 3’s Aleah Hordges, “We just thank God it’s a real blessing that it was only a building and there was nobody inside.”

Those who attended the service on Saturday didn’t count their losses, but instead counted their blessings.

“It’s been a refining time for our church just to remind us that the church isn’t a building; it’s about God’s people doing God’s work,” Froeze mentioned.

The congregation has been meeting inside the gym of Atlantic Shores High school while the roughly new 3,400 square feet Real Life Christian Church is being built.

“We got into Atlantic Shores High school and we get to be apart of continuing to worship God on a Sunday morning without stopping because of some terrible weather,” added Pastor Froeze.

Churchgoers believe the devastating experience only made them stronger and that the service has brought them even closer.

“We are not going to be stopped and God is not going to be stopped because of some tornado destroyed a building,” Froeze said to News 3. “We’re going to continue to be God’s people and do his work.”