Portsmouth Humane Society hosting low-cost vaccine, microchip clinic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Dr. Dragon of Four Paws Mobile Clinic is teaming up with the Portsmouth Humane Society to offer a low-cost vaccine clinic.
The clinic will be at the Portsmouth Humane Society on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The following services will be offered:
Rabies Vaccine – $10
Distemper Vaccine – $10
Home Again Microchip – $25
Three-year rabies vaccines will be given (at doctor’s discretion) only to those with proof of current rabies vaccination. All animals must be properly secured either on a leash or in a carrier.
Space is limited and animals will be seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call (757) 397-6004.
PHS reserves the right to refuse service at the discretion of the veterinarian and/or shelter staff.