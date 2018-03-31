Norfolk’s Push Comedy Theater holding auditions for princess parties

NORFOLK, Va. – Ever want to be a princess in real life?

Push Comedy Theater is offering the next best thing. The group is hiring princesses for princess parties. Princess parties makes kids’ dreams come true by providing “princesses” for birthday parties and special events like Tides baseball games, ODU basketball games and the Z104 Daddy Daughter dance.

Want to audition? They’re looking for young women who are comfortable with kids, confident in their ability to think on their feet with some acting experience, and of course a love for all things Disney!

Here’s a list of princesses needed:

Elsa (Frozen)

Tiana (Frog princess)

Rapunzel

Snow White

Pocahontas

Jasmine

and more, as actresses will play multiple roles as needed

To audition, prepare one of two of the following songs:

Let it Go

For the First Time in Forever

Almost There

When Will My Life Begin

Colors of the Wind

Part of Your World

Whistle While You Work

Auditions will be at Push Comedy Theater Training Center (2710 Granby Street) on April 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.