Man sentenced to 13 years in connection with Norfolk quadruple shooting

Norfolk, Va. – Michael Thomas was sentenced Friday to a total of 13 years for nine charges he faced in connection to a quadruple shooting that happened in the

Berkley neighborhood.

Norfolk Police charged four people in connection with the incident, which happened in June 2016.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Craig Street. When they arrived, they found three adults and a 17-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. All victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were in the area at the same time the shooting took place and saw a car speeding away from the scene. Police tried to pull the car over but the driver did not stop. The suspect vehicle hit two cars before coming to a stop.

The driver of the car and three passengers got out of the car and ran away. Officers eventually caught up to the suspects and they were taken into custody in the 1600 block of East Indian River Road.

All people in the car were charged with multiple felony offenses.

In addition to Thomas, Keshawn Brown, 18; and two 16-year-olds were charged with four counts of malicious wounding, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, one count of felony eluding and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Brown was charged with felony hit and run in addition to the four other charges. He is scheduled to be in Norfolk Circuit Court on May 9.