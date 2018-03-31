Inmate Visitation system is down, says Va. Beach Sheriff’s Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -The Inmate Visitation system is down at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center VBCC, and could continue to be until Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, the Inmate Visitation system is down due to technical issues.

VBSO did say in it’s Facebook post that they are, “working to resolve them (Technical issues) as quickly as possible but do not anticipate the system will be back up until Wednesday.”

No other details were released.

VBSO said that they would provide updates as they receive them.

VBCC holds roughly 1,300 pre-trial and convicted inmates, according to its VBSO website. It also has multiple ways in which inmates can receive visitation, which are in-person, by phone and by computer.

VBSO did not specify which part of its Inmate Visitation system was down.

