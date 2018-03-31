Gloucester County deputies look for suspect after BB&T bank robbery

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of robbing a BB&T bank at gun point around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The robbery occurred at the BB&T bank located at 2324 George Washington Memorial Highway in the City of Hayes, according to law enforcement officials.

The alleged suspect, which is pictured in the attached Facebook post above, left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, and GCSO is still looking for more information to help them identify the man who is suspected of robbing the bank.

Officials are asking that anyone with information about this bank robbery or the suspect, to call GCSO at 804-693-3890 or call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.