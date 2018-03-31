× First Warning Forecast: A mild day on tap for Easter Sunday

Clouds will build in overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.

A cold front will drop through the region on Sunday. There isn’t a whole lot of moisture associated with this front, so most of us will stay dry. Just keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a widely scattered shower. Nothing to ruin your Easter plans over. We’ll mainly just see more clouds. It will be milder though, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower overnight and into early Monday.

Another cool down to start the work week. Highs in the low 50s with a slight chance for some morning showers.

A big warmup for Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. We will continue with big temperature swings for the remainder to the week. The upper 60s on Wednesday and then plummeting temperatures on Thursday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Back to the 60s on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.