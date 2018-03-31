× First Warning Forecast: A cool evening on tap

It’s been a gorgeous day! A little on the cool side, but the sunshine makes up for it. We’ll see increasing clouds overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 60s. Just a slim 20 percent chance for a shower.

Another cool down to start the work week. Highs in the low 50s with a slight chance for some morning showers.

A big warmup for Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. We will continue with big temperature swings for the remainder to the week. The upper 60s on Wednesday and then plummeting temperatures on Thursday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Back to the 60s on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

