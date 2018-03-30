York-Poquoson Police arrest suspect for stealing gun, liquor from home

YORK COUNTY, Va. – The York-Poquoson Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing sporting goods, liquor and a gun during a burglary.

According to officials, the burglary originally happened on March 2 in the 100 block of Runaway Lane, and York-Poquoson Police responded to the scene at around 8 a.m.

Police have charged Mullins with 2 counts of Grand Larceny and 1 count of Breaking & Enter W/Int to Commit Felony.

There are no further details from police.