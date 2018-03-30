Virginia man pleads guilty to cocaine possession, distribution

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Fairfax County man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

47-year-old Roscoe Simpson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced on June 27.

Court documents say Simpson was arrested on July 21, 2016, after being found in possession of three-and-a-half kilograms of cocaine and $65,000 in U.S. currency.

After he was arrested, Simpson admitted to distributing nearly 50 kilograms of cocaine.