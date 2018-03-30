The CW 2018 Midseason Schedule Update

The Season Premiere of THE ORIGINALS Moves to Wednesday 9PM on April 18

LIFE SENTENCE Moves to its New Night on Friday April 27 at 9PM



March 30, 2018 (Burbank, CA) – The final season of THE ORIGINALS will now make its debut on a new night, Wednesday, April 18 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following the “CARRIE The Musical” episode of RIVERDALE.

Following next Wednesday’s original episode, The CW’s new series LIFE SENTENCE will return with new episodes on its new night starting Friday April 27, (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Prior to its move to Friday, viewers can binge LIFE SENTENCE from the beginning on cwtv.com and The CW App.

This scheduling move impacts the previously announced season finale dates for JANE THE VIRGIN, which will now air in its regularly scheduled time period on Friday, April 20 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), and DYNASTY, which will now have its season finale on Friday, May 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (“CARRIE The Musical”)

9:00-10:00PM ORIGINALS (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY (New Episode)

9:00-10:00PM LIFE SENTENCE (New Night)

FRIDAY, MAY 11

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY (Season Finale)

9:00-10:00PM LIFE SENTENCE (New Episode)