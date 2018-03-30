SUPERNATURAL new episode, Thursday 4/5 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Thing” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

TRUST NO ONE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) continue to collect the pieces necessary to open a rift to the other world in order to save their family. Their latest quest leads them to a Men of Letters bunker from the 1920s and a hungry God from another dimension. Meanwhile, Ketch (guest star David Hayden-Jones) makes a shocking decision about Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight Jr.) after an unruly encounter with Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise). John Showalter directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1317). Original airdate 4/5/2018.