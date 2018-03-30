× Senator Mark Warner visits Hampton Roads to talk budget, entrepreneurship, and national security

NORFOLK, Va. – Senator Mark Warner spent Friday traveling around Norfolk discussing the budget and several others things impacting the region.

He first took part in a roundtable with the Greater Hampton Roads Chapter of Women in Defense.

The organization spoke with the Senator about the important and need for security clearance reform.

They said the current system is broken and could affect the defense industry’s ability to support service members and protect the country.

He then headed to Selden Market, where he was the keynote speaker for 757 LAUNCH.

The event celebrated the fast-growing entrepreneurial community in the area.

We’re told “the event will unveil new programs that will offer regional entrepreneurs and startups additional opportunities to connect with vital resources, refine their business model, and raise capital.”

The senator will end up his trip at the Norfolk field office of the FBI.

Warner will meet with the executive management team to learn about the their operations and capabilities.

He also thank them for their service to the country.