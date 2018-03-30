RIVERDALE, Wednesday 4/4 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Riverdale — "Chapter Twenty-Six: The Tell-Tale Heart" — Image Number: RVD213b_0114.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Cole Spouse as Jughead and Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones

 

“Chapter Twenty-Six: The Tell-Tale Heart”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

 

CODE OF SILENCE — Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help when the consequences of a hasty decision come back to haunt her.  Veronica (Camila Mendes) organizes a face to face meeting after tensions between Hiram (Mark Consuelos), FP (Skeet Ulrich) and Jughead spiral out of control.  Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to make a tough decision after Agent Adams (guest star John Behlmann) takes things one step too far.  Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star.  Julie Plec directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#213).  Original airdate 2/7/2018.