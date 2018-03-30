Rabid raccoon found in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk officials are warning the community after a dog encountered a rabid raccoon in the Azalea Acres/Azalea Lakes neighborhood of the city on March 27.

The raccoon that was found in the 5800 block of Hartwick Drive was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond, which is where it tested positive for rabies.

No human was bit or injured. The dog that encountered the raccoon received a rabies shots for its wounds.

“Rabies is a deadly virus and area residents are reminded to keep pets up-to-date on their vaccinations,” said Norman Grefe, Environmental Health Manager, Sr.

Incidents occurring in the city of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.