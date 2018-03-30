× Portsmouth murder victim led police to her killer moments before death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – News 3 has learned new information about the shooting death of Keytondra Wilson.

The 22-year-old helped led police to her alleged killer moments before her death, according to court documents.

It states that on February 13th, Wilson called police dispatch to report that she was being followed by her ex-boyfriend, Jarvis Deloatch.

She told the dispatcher he brandished a gun at her. Records indicate she stayed on the phone with police dispatch until the moments of her death.

She told authorities she was following her in his red Jetta throughout the city of Portsmouth, then blocked her in at Portsmouth Blvd. and Des Moines Ave.

She told the dispatcher that he was getting out of his car with a gun and approaching her car.

Then the dispatcher heard several shots and and Wilson was no longer on the line.

Two days later Deloatch was arrested in Rocky Mount, NC.

News 3’s spoke with Wilson’s family in Suffolk. Her grandfather said the two lived together since Wilson was four months old.

“It’s just like somebody just snatched my heart out,” said George Cross, Wilson’s grandfather.

Cross said they last time he saw his granddaughter was February 12, the day before the shooting.

“Every time she would leave me she’d say, ‘I love you.’ I’d tell her I loved her back,” said Cross, “The only thing I told her was when you go out to be careful.”

Wilson was found shot in the upper body and dead at the scene just before 3 p.m.

Her family said she will be missed.

35-year-old Jarvis L. Deloatch was extradited from Nashville, North Carolina, back to Portsmouth at 1 p.m. last month.

Deloatch has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.