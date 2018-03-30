Portsmouth homicide fugitive caught in Florida

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man wanted in a Portsmouth murder who has been on the run for two years has been captured in Jacksonville, Florida.

The U.S. Marshals announced that Darryl Faine was taken into custody around 11 a.m. on March 30. Authorities say he was using the name “Carl Jones.”

The crime happened December 2, 2015 on Gateway Drive in Portsmouth. Police were called to the apartment complex and found 26-year-old Monique Landis with a gunshot wound in her upper body. She died at the scene and Faine was charged with Murder, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Since that day Faine has been on the run. U.S. Marshals tell News 3 they tracked Faine in New Jersey, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Jacksonville.

RELATED:

WANTED: U.S. Marshals working to find homicide fugitive on the run for 2 years

Portsmouth Police looking for Darryl Faine in connection to murder case

Portsmouth Police search for man wanted for Murder

Woman found shot to death in Portsmouth apartment identified, person of interest sought