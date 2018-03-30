× Part of local elementary school reopens after major hurricane damage over a year ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A wing inside an area elementary school is reopening after suffering major damage during Hurricane Matthew.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Westhaven Elementary School in Portsmouth Friday morning.

In October 2016, the hurricane left behind about 18 inches of floodwater in a wing of the school.

Students and staff had to be moved around.

School officials said the renovations including sheetrock, tile, and insulation replacement to return the classes to how they used to be and to make mitigation repairs to help prevent flooding from happening again.

FEMA will cover the cost of the repairs which total about $354,000.