Norfolk fire displaces three people

Norfolk FFs are working a fire In The 1900 blk of Montclair AV. Smoke showing from the front of the building. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) March 30, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – Three people have been displaced by a fire in Norfolk, according to the American Red Cross in a tweet.

The fire was brought under control by Norfolk Fire and Rescue, and was in the 1900 block of Montclair Avenue, Campostella Heights area.

The fire is still being investigated, and there were no injuries reported.

