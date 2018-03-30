LIFE SENTENCE new episode, Wednesday 4/4 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Wes Side Story” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

TESTING RELATIONSHIPS – Stella (Lucy Hale) feels like she and Wes (Elliot Knight) need to get back into a romantic rhythm, but things take a turn when Wes gets a surprise visitor. Aiden (Jayson Blair) is torn over whether or not he should tell his father (Dylan Walsh) the truth about the woman he is dating. Meanwhile, Ida (Gillian Vigman) seems to be struggling with Peter’s new relationship which starts to cause problems in her own life. Arlene Sanford directed the episode written by Oliver Goldstick (#105). Original airdate 4/4/2018.