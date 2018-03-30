Huntington Ingalls awarded $94 million to build Coast Guard cutter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News shipbuilding company, Huntington Ingalls, has been awarded $94 million to building the 10th National Security Cutter, which will be used by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The money is part of a fixed-price contact through advance procurement funds, and will be used to purchase major components for NSC 10, such as steel, the main propulsion systems, generators, electrical switchboards and major castings, according to Ingalls.

“National Security Cutters continue to be extremely important assets for the coastal defense of our homeland.” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias.

Ingalls has a long history of work with the Coast Guard, and has built six NSC’s, which replaced the 12 Hamilton-class high-endurance cutters that entered service in the 1960s.

Ingalls will also be delivering more NSC’s when it finishes the NSC Kimball, NSC Midgett and NSC Stone.

“These ships are enabling the Coast Guard’s missions in not only defending our shores, but also in the detection and interdiction of drugs and other contraband. Our shipbuilders in Mississippi look forward to continuing this hot production line and producing additional high-quality, state-of-the-art cutters for the men and women of the Coast Guard,” added Cuccias.

Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ship classes that any other U.S. naval shipbuilder, according to the company.

