Hockey player breastfeeds her 8-week-old baby during game breaks – like a total mom boss

Serah Small loves hockey. So much so that just eight weeks after giving birth, she was on the rink playing games.

There was just one problem: At one of the games, she realized she’d forgotten her breast pump at home.

So, she stripped down in the locker room and breastfed her little one in between periods of her game.

“I don’t think I’ve done anything different than millions of moms before me,” Small told CNN.

The only difference here is that Small’s mom proudly snapped a couple of photos. The rest is viral history.

Small is an elementary school teacher from Grande Prairie, Alberta. She’s been playing hockey since she was 4.

She first shared the photo with a lactation consultant, who then shared it on Facebook.

“I never thought this photo would ever leave the lactation page and especially go viral,” she said.

Small said she’d been having issues feeding young Ellie while covered, which is why she stripped down.

“Being a mom is absolutely amazing. And I’m so happy I got to do something I absolutely love while still meeting my [baby’s] needs,” Small said in one post. “Our bodies are amazing and this weekend was the first time I truly appreciated mine.”