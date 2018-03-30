× Former assistant warden accused of trading sexual favors for inmate privileges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A former assistant warden at Indian River Correctional Center is accused of trading sexual favors for inmate privileges, court records say.

Clyde Alderman took an Alford plea to three misdemeanor charges of solicitation earlier this month. With the plea, Alderman admits there is enough evidence to convict him, but doesn’t admit guilt.

A stipulation of facts in the case says in at least three incidents between December 2016 and June 2017 Alderman called a male inmate to his office and offered housing or employment privileges in exchange for the inmate performing oral sex on him. The inmate performed the acts and received the privileges, the court document says.

Alderman was indicted originally on three felonies last fall, but in a plea deal the charges were reduced.

Alderman left his job as assistant warden last July. His attorney, Andrew Page, says his client is innocent of the charges, but didn’t want to put his family through a trial, so he accepted a plea deal with no jail time. Alderman received a 36-month suspended sentence.