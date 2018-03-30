× First Warning Forecast: Cooler But Dry Easter Weekend

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’First Warning Forecast

Showers has been moving in and out since this morning with some heavier downpours mixing in. Storms are possible but severe storms are not likely. It will still be windy today with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 25 mph. Temperatures have warmed into the the upper 60s and lower 70s which is still well above our normal high of 63. Rain chances will continue today but will be scattered into the evening then clear out by overnight. Clouds will also slowly move out.

Sunshine will return on Saturday but it will be much cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Rain chances will stay at 0% and we could see a passing cloud or two.

Easter Sunday will be warmer but clouds will roll in. We will warm into the mid 60s for afternoon highs with a mostly cloudy sky. We have a slight chance of rain mainly for the evening at 20%.

Next week we have a roller coaster of temperatures. We will start off in the 50s with rain on Monday then warm into the 70s for Tuesday, 60s for Wednesday, and back down into the 50s for Thursday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (60%), Possible Storms, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tonight: Showers Early (40%), Clearing Overnight, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15G20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 30th

1981 F2 Tornado: Suffolk

1989 F1 Tornado: Mathews Co

1989 F2 Tornado Northampton Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.