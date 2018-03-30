BLACK LIGHTNING new episode, Tuesday 4/3 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

AND JUSTICE FOR ALL – As suspicions grow that Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is Black Lightning, the ASA arranges to have him arrested. Lynn (Christine Adams) seeks help from Detecitve Henderson (Damon Gupton). Meanwhile, as Jefferson is in custody, Gambi (James Remar) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) work together to show Black Lightning is still running around the streets of Freeland. China Anne McClain and Marvin Jones III also star. The episode was written by Melora Rivera and directed by Michael Schultz (#111). Original airdate 4/3/2018.