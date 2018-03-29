Virginia State Police looking for witnesses to road rage incident, shooting on I-64

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after an alleged road rage incident led to a shooting on I-64 late Wednesday night.

Police say they were contacted just before 10 p.m. by the victim.

The victim told police he was driving westbound on I-64 in his 2014 Audi when someone fired shots at his vehicle. He believed they came from the occupants in a white F350-style pickup truck.

After the incident, the victim left I-64 at Mallory Street and called police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the shooting was preceded by a road rage incident. Details of that incident have not been released.

Virginia State Police are now looking for any witnesses that may have been driving in the area on I-64 westbound near the HRBT on Wednesday night when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information about the shooting or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behavior is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.