Up and ‘Adam’: Orioles’ Jones hits game-winning home run on Opening Day

BALTIMORE, Md. – Monday, Orioles All-Star Adam Jones delivered a ring. Thursday, he delivered a swing. Both will be memorable.

Prior to Baltimore’s exhibition game vs. its Triple-A club, the Norfolk Tides – Jones, a five-time MLB All-Star, assisted with a marriage proposal. Thursday, his first hit of the regular season won the game for Baltimore.

Jones took the first pitch he saw from Minnesota Twins reliever Fernando Rodney in the bottom of the 11th inning and clobbered it over the left field fence for a game-winning solo home run. The blast gave the Orioles a 3-2 Opening Day win.

Jones had been 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts prior to his big hit.

The Twins scored a pair of runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to send the game to extra frames and spoil a brilliant outing from starting pitcher Dylan Bundy. Making his first ever Opening Day start, Bundy hurled seven scoreless innings, striking out seven and scattering just five hits.

The Orioles have won eight consecutive Opening Day games – including three straight in walk-off fashion. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Baltimore is the first team in MLB history to win three straight season openers via walk-off.