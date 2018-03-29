Two teens arrested in connection to Hampton cell phone, residential burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has arrested two teens in connection to multiple residential and commercial burglaries Thursday.

A 16-year-old Hampton boy and a 16-year-old Hampton girl were arrested for the burglaries that took place between November 2017 and March 2018.

The boy has been charged with 12 counts of Burglary, 11 counts of Possession of Burglary Tools, 10 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and seven counts of Grand Larceny. The girl was charged with four counts of Burglary, four counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and one count of Grand Larceny.

Below is a list of dates and locations involved in the incidents: