Two teens arrested in connection to Hampton cell phone, residential burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has arrested two teens in connection to multiple residential and commercial burglaries Thursday.
A 16-year-old Hampton boy and a 16-year-old Hampton girl were arrested for the burglaries that took place between November 2017 and March 2018.
The boy has been charged with 12 counts of Burglary, 11 counts of Possession of Burglary Tools, 10 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and seven counts of Grand Larceny. The girl was charged with four counts of Burglary, four counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and one count of Grand Larceny.
Below is a list of dates and locations involved in the incidents:
- November 13, 2017 – Metro PCS, 1 block of North Mallory Street
- November 20, 2017 – Metro PCS, 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue
- November 20, 2017 – Boost Mobile, 1400 block of East Pembroke Avenue
- December 11, 2017 – Money Clip Pawn Shop, 1500 block of East Pembroke Avenue
- December 13, 2017 – Metro PCS, 1 block of North Mallory Street
- December 20, 2017 – Metro PCS, 1 block of North Mallory Street
- December 20, 2017 – Velocity Vapes, 1400 block of East Pembroke Avenue
- January 16, 2017 – The Vault, 100 block of East Pembroke Avenue
- February 20, 2018 – Metro PCS, 1 block of West Mercury Boulevard
- February 21, 2018 – Residential burglary, 1 block of Oneda Drive
- February 21, 2018 – Residential burglary, 1900 block of Demetro Drive
- March 16, 2018 – Metro PCS, 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue